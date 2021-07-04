Hundreds of appointments available for the COVID-19 vaccine at Spokane Teaching Health Clinic

There are 550 appointments available on April 13.

SPOKANE, Wash. — There are new appointments available for people to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Community members who meet Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4 of vaccine distribution can make an appointment.

In a press release from Providence Medical Group they said that as of March 31 eligible members are no longer required to use the Phase Finder tool. The tool was used to validate people’s eligibility when they got to their appointment to receive the vaccine. If someone visits the Phase Finder website, they will be redirected to the Vaccine Locator.

Providence Medical Group will update their social media when the appointments are full.

Eligible people can book an appointment online.

The Vaccine Locator is available in 30 languages. For those who have more questions or require more assistance, they can call the state’s COVID-19 information hotline at 1-800-525-0127.