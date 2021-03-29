Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at Providence Spokane

Providence Medical Group has approximately 300 vaccine appointments available for Tuesday, March 30.

SPOKANE, Wash. — There are about 300 appointments available at Providence Medical Park for people to receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, March 30.

Those who schedule an appointment for Tuesday must be able to return to the same location for the second dose of the vaccine on Tuesday, April 27.

Those who meet the Phase 1B Tier 2 requirements of vaccine eligibility are able to schedule an appointment. The requirements in this phase include high-risk workers and people 16 years or older who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Including the new eligibility requirements, those who are 65 years or older, 50 years or older and living in a multigenerational household, health care workers, school staff for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade and people who live or work in long-term care facilities are also eligible.

The high-risk critical workers in this tier are those who work in agriculture, fishing vessel crews, food processing, grocery stores, corrections, court of law, public transit and the remaining first responders.

Anyone looking to schedule an appointment should first use Washington’s Phase Finder Tool to determine their eligibility to receive the vaccine. Once they confirm their eligibility, they should print out the confirmation and bring it with them to their appointment. Appointments can be scheduled here.

In a press release, Providence Communications Manager Ariana Lake, said they would update their social media once every slot is booked.