SPOKANE, Wash. — Immediate blood needs for victims of a shooting in El Paso, Texas, have been met, but local organizations are still encouraging Inland Northwest residents to donate blood in the wake of two mass shootings.

Two mass shootings within 13 hours in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, left a total of 29 people dead and nearly 50 injured on Saturday and Sunday.

In El Paso, a gunman opened fire on Saturday morning inside a Walmart packed with shoppers. The attack killed 20 and wounded more than two dozen, many of them critically.

As of closing on Sunday night, El Paso residents gave more than 300 blood donations and the Vitalant call center fielded more than 1,000 calls. An outpouring of support throughout the country allowed Vitalant to meet the needs of hospital partners treating the shooting victims.

Though the immediate needs have been met, blood products have a limited shelf life of 42 days for red blood cells and just five days for platelet, according to Vitalant.

Locally, Vitalant is the sole provider of blood to more than 35 hospitals across the Inland Northwest and needs 200 donations a day to meet the region’s needs.

Those who wish to donate blood that may be used to help the shooting victims can do so at four locations throughout the Inland Northwest.

Downtown Spokane at 210 W. Cataldo Ave.

Coeur d’Alene at 405 W. Neider Ave. Suite 102

Moses Lake at Samaritan Healthcare Admin Building

Lewiston at 1213 21st St.

Individuals who are as young as 16, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health may be eligible to donate blood. Those under the age of 18 must receive parental consent to donate blood.

More Coverage:

RELATED: 29 dead in 13 hours: 2 mass shootings shake America

RELATED: These are the 9 victims of the Dayton shooting

RELATED: Here are the victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting