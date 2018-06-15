TAMPA, Fla. -- If you feel like you’ve been seeing a lot more food recalls lately, you’re right. It’s not just your imagination.

But is it actually more problems with food, or are we getting better at detecting the issues that can make us sick?

It might just be a little of both.

“Am I concerned? Absolutely,” said Sue Wiley outside the Sprouts store in South Tampa.

RECENT RECALLS: Kellogg Honey Smacks | Tyson breaded chicken | Pre-cut melons

Wiley says she tries to shop more at places like Whole Foods and Sprouts these days. She’s part a wave of conscientious consumers who are worried about chemicals, additives and a litany of recent recalls.

“It seems like in the last week or so there’s been quite a bit,” said customer Del Palmer.

“You know, I’ve heard them more on the news now. Maybe they just weren’t as reported before? I’m not sure,” said shopper David Tarnowski.

Tampa nutritionist Jennifer Broder says it’s not your imagination. In just the past few months we’ve seen recalls on eggs, lettuce, fruit, cereals, and more.

“There’s so much of an awareness in the public now,” said Broder, who runs the Medical Nutrition Center in South Tampa. “The growers are doing a great job. But, unfortunately, there’s a lot of cross-contamination.”

A recent study shows recalls have been on the rise over the past five years, especially from allergens and bacteria like e-coli and salmonella.

It’s got people changing the way they shop and cook too.

“I tend to do like to do my own thing anyway. So, I’d rather have the raw vegetables and cut them up myself,” said Tarnowski. “It’s a little more work, but I think it’s worth it.”

Experts say the increased numbers don’t necessarily mean there is more contamination going on, but with better technology, we may be getting better at catching it when it happens.

Robotics and automation have helped. Fewer humans handling food generally keeps it cleaner.

There’s also more accurate tools for detection. Also, improved communications help health departments pinpoint sources quickly.

But on the downside, technology has also improved distribution to the point where contamination at a single farm, processing or packaging plant can quickly spread.

“Across the country,” said Broder. “Yeah. Across the country.”

Broder suggests staying away from pre-packaged or processed foods. Stick with fresh, locally sourced products, she says.

“Buy the foods. Cut up the foods. Cook the foods,” she says. Because all that convenient packaging isn’t so convenient if it makes you sick.

“And it’s a little bit more work, but I think it’s worth it, you know?” said Tarnowski. “Less hands, less problems with contamination.”

Stay informed. If you’d like to receive food recall updates directly from the FDA, sign up by clicking here.

Sign up for the Brightside Blend newsletter

Subscribe

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP