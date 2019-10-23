SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Regional Health District leaders said the number of Hepatitis A cases are continuing to grow.

As of Wednesday, SRHD confirmed a total of 47 cases of Hepatitis A in the county, an increase from the three cases reported in June.

SRHD Spokesperson Kelli Hawkins said most cases are occurring in people dealing with homelessness and/or use drugs. She said the risk of the general population getting Hepatitis A is low.

Hawkins said SRHD’s disease prevention and response team has coordinated multiple vaccination clinic since June and have given 1,335 vaccines within the homeless and incarcerated populations throughout Spokane County.

According to Hawkins, the team has also conducted education programs and outreach to healthcare providers, community centers and homeless service providers. This helps teach vulnerable populations the risk of contracting Hepatitis A, actions they can take to prevent exposure and symptoms to watch for.

Hepatitis A causes inflammation of the liver and can cause illness ranging from a mild infection with no symptoms to a more severe illness that can result in liver failure and death.

It usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from touching objects or ingesting food or drink contaminated with undetectable amounts of stool from an infected person. It can also spread from close, personal contact with an infected person. This includes caring for an infected person or using drugs with others. The virus is a vaccine-preventable disease.

“Hepatitis A infection is caused by poor hygienic conditions and practices and often affects our most vulnerable populations. Ensuring access to sanitary facilities is essential to limit disease,” said Dr. Bob Lutz, SRHD health officer. “Importantly, it’s entirely preventable by vaccination.”

Hepatitis A vaccination is recommended for all children at a year old, travelers to countries where Hepatitis A is common, people experiencing homelessness, men who have sex with men, people who use or inject drugs, people with chronic or long-term liver disease, people with clotting factor disorders, people with direct contact with others who have Hepatitis A, family and caregivers of adoptees from countries where hepatitis A is common, and anyone wishing to obtain immunity.

Adults are more likely to have symptoms than children. If symptoms develop, they usually appear two to seven weeks after infection and can include yellow skin or eyes (jaundice), dark urine and/or pale stools, loss of appetite, fever, diarrhea, fatigue, vomiting, joint pain, and abdominal pain.

