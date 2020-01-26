PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) announced today that a Maricopa County resident has been diagnosed with the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The confirmed case is in a person who recently returned from travel to Wuhan, China.

Officials say the person infected is part of the Arizona State University community but does not live in university housing.

According to officials, this person is not severely ill and is currently in isolation to keep the illness from spreading.

MCDPH and ADHS are working to identify any close contacts that may have been exposed while the person was infectious. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms in collaboration with public health and the university.

The CDC, who are screening passengers on direct flights from Wuhan to five major airports in the U.S., says they expect more Americans to be diagnosed with this new virus. It has an incubation period of about two weeks.

As the Associated Press points out, the virus, a member of the coronavirus family, carries symptoms like coughing, wheezing, pneumonia and fever. It is a close cousin to the deadly SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.

Public health officials are advising residents that flu and other respiratory diseases are circulating in the community, and are recommending everyone get a flu shot and follow basic prevention guidelines.

The best ways to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses are to:



Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you have recently traveled to Wuhan, China and have developed fever with cough or shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, or have had contact with someone who is suspected to have 2019 Novel Coronavirus, stay home and call your healthcare provider right away. If you do not have a health care provider, you may need to be seen at your local hospital emergency room/urgent care center. Please call the emergency room/urgent care center to get instructions before going in.

For the latest information about 2019 Novel Coronavirus, visit the website at azhealth.gov/coronavirus.