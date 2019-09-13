SPOKANE, Wash. — Leaders of the American Vaping Association claim vaping is a safer alternative to smoking and can help people quit.

Recent cases of respiratory illness are raising questions about that claim.

Health experts said they are sure vaping is that it's not safer than smoking. If you take a box of e-juice and a box of cigarettes, they both have the same amount of nicotine. The rise of vaping started with the thought that it's just water vapor and for a while, that stuck. After doing more research, doctors are getting more answers on the exact effects vaping is causing.

"The reality is that we've not seen this issue before. I think the huge, huge awareness raiser is that we've been saying vaping isn't safe. We've been saying vaping is unregulated. Now we have evidence to support the claim that vaping is not safe," said Spokane County Health Officer Bob Lutz.

He said it's partly due to the added chemicals and ingredients in the e-liquid. Even in ones that don't have nicotine contain dangerous chemicals like acetone and sulfur, and even heavy metals like nickel, tin and lead.

"There are other chemicals in the e-liquids that when heated and inhaled can cause respiratory issues," said Spokane Regional Health District Vaping Specialist AJ Sanders.

Sanders said they are not a good alternative to smoking cigarettes. The best alternative is to quit smoking.

Doctors are already starting to make the connection between vaping and a respiratory illness.

"When they look at all of these cases, well the common denominator is that they've been vaping," Lutz said. "I think that it's just a matter of time before we start identifying more cases."

