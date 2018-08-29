CANNON BEACH, Ore. — A health advisory issued because of high levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters at Cannon Beach has been lifted.

While the advisory has been lifted, officials with the Oregon Health Authority recommended "staying out of large pools on the beach that are frequented by birds, and runoff from those pools, because the water may contain increased bacteria from fecal matter."

Health advisories are still in effect for Agate Beach, Nye Beach and Harris Beach. The OHA says people should avoid any direct contact with the water in those areas.

OHA didn't give a reason for why the bacteria level has increased, but said that "increased pathogen and fecal bacteria levels in ocean waters can come from both shore and inland sources such as stormwater runoff, sewer overflows, failing septic systems, and animal waste from livestock, pets and wildlife."

Increased levels of fecal bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses. Children and older people are more vulnerable, according to the OHA.

For the most recent information, visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website or call 971-673-0482 or 877-290-6767 (toll-free).

