Sleep-lovers will get an extra hour of sleep this upcoming Sunday, Oct. 4.

Since most of our computers, phones and devices make the time change automatically, it's not much of a chore as it used to be.

If anything, sleep experts say the time change is more of an inconvenience for most people; however, a time change in either direction can have more serious health consequences for some people.

The good news, falling back in time has been linked to fewer heart attacks and car crashes.

Even though it always feels good to get an extra hour of sleep, according to the Cleveland Clinic, shorter days and longer nights can affect your mental health and trigger seasonal affective disorder known as the seasonal blues and winter depression.

Doctors and sleep experts suggest going to bed half and hour later and waking up a little later few days before to avoid feeling sleepy on Monday.

It may also be a good time to eat healthy, get outside for a walk and enjoy as much daylight as possible.

If you continue to struggle with mood changes, consider seeing a mental health professional.

Even if it feels like the winter weather sticks around too long, it turns out eight months of the year are in daylight saving time and four months are in standard time.

© 2018 KREM