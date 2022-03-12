Gender-affirming care reduced depression in 60% of teens in University of Washington study

Most teens who received hormone blockers, estrogen or testosterone at the Seattle Children's Gender clinic saw a reduction in depression and self harm.

SEATTLE — A University of Washington study found a majority of teens who received hormone blockers, testosterone or estrogen at the Seattle Children's Gender Clinic saw a reduction in depression, self-harm and suicidal thoughts after their treatment.

The study was conducted by a fourth-year student at UW Medicine Arin Collin and a UW Ph.D. candidate in epidemiology Diana Tordoff. The authors tracked 104 patients at the clinic between the ages of 13 and 20 over the course of a year.

The authors cited research indicating that as many as 72% of transgender youth suffer from depression, and half have seriously considered suicide. There are 750,000 to 1.1 million adolescents in the U.S. that identify as transgender or nonbinary, according to research published in the Journal of Adolescent Health and by the CDC.

At the beginning of the study, 59 patients reported experiencing moderate to severe depression and 45 patients reported self-harm or suicidal thoughts. By the end of the study, 63% of patients had received puberty blockers, estrogen or testosterone.

After receiving gender-affirming care, patients saw a 60% drop in depression and 73% drop in suicidality compared to study participants who had not received either puberty blockers or gender-affirming hormones.

“Gender-affirming care is lifesaving care,” Collin said to UW News. “This care does have a great deal of power in walking back baseline adverse mental-health outcomes that the transgender population overwhelmingly [experiences] at a very young age.”