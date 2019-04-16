SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A Spokane County resident is among four Washingtonians who came down with Salmonella in an outbreak that has reached seven states.

The Washington Department of Health announced on Tuesday that four Washington residents were sickened in a Salmonella outbreak that made people in seven states sick.

One Spokane County resident is among the ill in Washington, with one Grays Harbor County resident and two King County residents also falling ill, according to the WSDOH.

After researching the illness starting in January 2019, the source of the outbreak was traced back to a Jensen Tuna Inc. frozen ground raw tuna that has since been recalled, according to the release.

The CDC says it has received reports of 13 Salmonella cases among seven states in the outbreak. Two have been hospitalized due to Salmonella, but no one died, according to the CDC.

Raw or undercooked fish and shellfish pose a risk of Salmonella, according to the WSDOH. Symptoms include fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The infection can be fatal.

RELATED: Chips Ahoy! chewy cookies recalled

RELATED: Mazda recalls nearly 190K cars due to failing wipers

RELATED: Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play sleepers recalled after infant deaths