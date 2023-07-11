Former Daybreak Youth Services counselor suspended for alleged relationship with underage patient

Several patients at Daybreak came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct, malpractice and other violations against former counselor Madison Taber.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A former counselor for Daybreak Youth Services in Spokane had their license suspended after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced.

According to documents, Madison Taber was in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a minor female patient while she was employed at Daybreak.

Documents say Taber served as a Skills Coach at Daybreak between Aug. 2021 and May 2022. In October, she was confronted by staff regarding rumors that she was in a relationship with a minor patient. Despite being told not to spend one-on-one time with the patient, she reportedly ignored those warnings and continued spending time around the patient.

Taber's alleged behavior wasn't limited to one patient. According to court documents, several patients came forward, accusing the former counselor of sexual misconduct, malpractice and other violations.

At this time, the Washington State Department of Health is giving Taber the opportunity to defend herself against these charges. If she fails to respond, legal action will be taken.

This isn't the first time Daybreak Youth Services has been shrouded in controversy. In May 2023, the Department of Health suspended the facility's license after Daybreak failed to cooperate with DOH on public safety investigations, failed to make mandatory reports and failed to respond to allegations of staff misconduct.

