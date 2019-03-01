We appear to be entering peak flu season.

Flu activity has been relatively low for the time of year when compared to the last few seasons, but is increasing, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

"It's hitting right now," Department of Health spokesperson Julie Graham said.

So far, the 2018-19 flu season has been relatively quiet. Six lab-confirmed deaths have been reported, according to the Department of Health. Eight flu-like illness outbreaks have been reported in long-term care facilities to date.

During both the 2017-18 flu season and 2016-17 season, there were around 20 flu-related deaths around this time. There were nearly 300 flu-related deaths last season, according to the Department of Health.

Those flu seasons were a bit out of the ordinary. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during the 2017-18 season, influenza-like illness activity began to increase in November, reaching an extended period of high activity in January and February at a national level. It remained elevated through March. The flu illness was at or above the national baseline for 19 weeks, making it one of the longest in recent years.

What is being seen now is a bit more typical, Graham said.

In the past few weeks, there has been a "significant uptick" in the number of people going to the hospital with flu-like illness, Graham said. Many are testing positive.

"While we still aren't at a widespread level, it really has begun to pick up," she added.

It's nearly impossible to tell how severe the flu season is going to be. Many factors play into the severity, including how many people are being vaccinated, and whether a flu vaccine is a good match for the circulating viruses.

The CDC says, nationally, the average duration of a flu season for the last five seasons has been 16 weeks, with a range of 11 to 20 weeks.