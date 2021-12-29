First Omicron variant case detected in Spokane County

The Washington Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed that at least one case of the variant was reported in Spokane County on Wednesday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The omicron variant of COVID-19 has now been detected in Spokane County, according to the Washington Department of Health (DOH).

The DOH has confirmed that at least one case of the variant was reported in Spokane County on Wednesday, but they did not share additional details about the case.

In a statement, Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) shared that as of Wednesday, Dec. 29, there are 272 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County, and 65 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

According to the SRHD statement, scientific studies are underway to learn more about the Omicron variant, but the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 is to get fully vaccinated and get the booster shot.

SRHD officials said the COVID-19 vaccine is extremely effective at protecting you from the virus and will help bring this pandemic to an end.