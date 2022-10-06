First monkeypox case reported in Panhandle Health District

According to PHD, the case was found in a resident within the district's jurisdiction. No other details have been released at this time.

HAYDEN, Idaho — The Panhandle Health District (PHD) has reported the first case of monkeypox within its area.

According to PHD, the case was found in a resident within the district's jurisdiction. No other details have been released at this time.

“We are working closely with the state to take any action to swiftly break the chain of infection, but it is possible the individual acquired the infection while outside of the area,” said Jeff Weigel, epidemiologist with PHD. “It’s important to remember that the risk of monkeypox in the United States, and north Idaho remains low.”

PHD said state and local public health officials are working with the infected patient's healthcare providers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure the patient is treated. In addition, other potential contacts are being identified and notified.

As of Oct. 6, more than 26,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the U.S., including 15 cases in Idaho.

People at higher risk of contracting monkeypox include:

Those who have had contact with someone with a rash that looks like the disease

Those who have had skin-to-skin contact with someone in an environment with monkeypox activity

Those who traveled outside the U.S. to a country with confirmed cases of monkeypox

Those who had contact with a dead or live animal that is found in Africa

Those who have used a product derived from such animals

Some of the ways you can help prevent infection with the monkeypox virus include:

Wash your hands, especially after contact with possibly infected people (or animals) and contact with materials like bedding that have touched any lesions

Limit direct contact with anyone who has a new rash

Stay home except for medical appointments if you have a new rash

Isolate from household members and pets if you have a new rash

Wear personal protective equipment if caring for someone with monkeypox

Avoid contact with animals or animal products from central and west Africa No animals in the United States are known to have been infected with the monkeypox virus in this outbreak

More information about monkeypox is available on CDC's official website.

