Fearing "Twin-demic" with Covid-19 and flu, Multicare hosts flu vaccine clinic for kids

Health care professionals warn of the flu and COVID-19 cases filling up hospitals.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Flu season is back and with the coronavirus still causing havoc, doctors and health practitioners are worried about a “Twin-demic.”

MultiCare Health System hosted a flu vaccine clinic on Saturday at their MultiCare Rockwood Clinic to vaccinate children between the ages of six months and 18 years old.

Staff at the clinic said they’re concerned about the possibility of a Twin-demic with both Covid-19 and the flu overwhelming health care systems.

According to pediatric nurse practitioner Ashley Randleman, parents are often hesitant about getting the vaccine for their children since they’re often worried about potential side effects.

However, she said it's important for kids to get the shot since they're more susceptible and they're back in school.

“Especially those that have maybe asthma for some underlying health conditions. Those kids are especially at risk for severe illness with the flu and getting them vaccinated is critically important to help ease the burden on the healthcare system and also protect those kids so they don't get so sick,” Randleman said.

Randleman recommends getting the flu vaccine by Halloween, adding it takes about two weeks for it to become effective.