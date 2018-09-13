SPOKANE, Wash. — The FDA is cracking down on E-Cigarette sales to teenagers and the agency says vaping among teenagers has reached “ an epidemic “ proportion.

The agency announced a set of major new enforcement actions Wednesday, aimed at reducing the sales and marketing of electronic cigarettes to teenagers and minors.

KREM sat down with a local pulmonologist to find out why it is important to take action on this growing trend.

“I think the danger signals have been pretty loud and clear for several years and it’s better late than never. I would have preferred that things rolled out after safety had been proven. I'm glad they are taking a closer look at whether these products are safe to market and distribute the way that they are currently,” Dr. Ben Arthurs a Rockwood Clinic Pulmonologist said.

E-cigarettes come in many shapes and sizes, made to look like regular cigarettes, cigars, or pipes. Some even resemble pens, and other everyday items. They are known by many different names and are sometimes called "e-cigs" ,"e-hookahs," and "vapes."

E-cigarettes are not an FDA approved remedy but have shown the potential to help adult cigarette smokers who are trying to kick the habit.

E-cigarettes and other vaping products are on track to out-sell cigarettes in the next five years.

According to a CDC report, more and more young people are trying e-cigarettes and many people believe they are safer than regular cigarettes. However, doctors disagree.

“They may be safer than most dangerous inhaled substances people are using but are they really safe for our population at large, and I don't think that has been proven at all,” Dr. Arthurs said.

Even though vaping devices don't contain tobacco, they may still have some highly addictive nicotine and cancer-causing, harmful chemicals that have many potential effects on the body.

“As a pulmonary doctor I am more concerned about the risk in terms of lung disease and lung cancer.

There are basic science studies that have shown that the products of these cigarettes are associated with levels of inflammation mucous production and oxidative damage that is on par with those of traditional cigarettes,” Dr. Arthurs said.

Doctors do not have long-term data to show these health effects but they still have concerns that the possibility is real. Some believe using e-cigarettes can lead to other unhealthy habits.

Researchers and doctors are also not convinced that e-cigs actually help adult smokers quit.

They encourage parents to do their homework and talk to their kids about the health risks of vaping.

“E-cigarettes have high addiction potential , I think the first place I recommend going would be to their pediatrician, talk to a medical professional about options to get off e -cigarettes successfully,” Dr. Arthurs said.

© 2018 KREM