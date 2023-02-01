Eyedrops causing antibiotic-resistant infections

Officials from the Washington Dept. of Health and the CDC found 50 infections linked to EzriCare eyedrops across 50 states.

EzriCare Artificial Tears may be linked to a series of antibiotic-resistant infections. Officials from both WDOH and the CDC found 50 infections linked to the eyedrops across 50 states.

The infection is caused by a variant of Pseudomonas aeruginosa found in water and soil, according to WDOH. This bacteria can infect the eyes, lungs, and blood. Pseudomonas infections are often seen in hospitals, usually affecting people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of an eye infection include pain, swelling, discharge, redness, blurry vision, eye sensitivity and feeling like something is caught in the eye.

The infections linked to the eyedrops have caused hospitalizations and vision loss. One patient died from a blood infection linked to the eye drops, according to WDOH.

Anyone using EzriCare Artificial Tears is urged to stop and to contact their health provider for any questions.

