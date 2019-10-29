SPOKANE, Wash. — Eastern Washington University President Mary Cullinan is temporarily suspending the school’s recently instated immunization policy due to a shortage of vaccines and extended wait times for clinic appointments.

A Washington law that went into effect in July no longer allows for personal exemptions for the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. It requires students to either get vaccinated or claim a religious or medical exemption in order to attend public schools and day cares.

At last check, dozens of Spokane Public Schools were excluded from school because they either claimed a personal exemption for the MMR vaccine or they didn't have the proper paperwork for the school's vaccination requirements.

In February, the EWU Board of Trustees passed a policy requiring all EWU students to provide proof of immunization for MMR to reduce health risks on campus. The school then worked with MultiCare to create a system that allowed students to submit their MMR documentation while protecting health data, as required by law.

MultiCare also began offering free vaccinations at a Cheney clinic.

The policy also put a hold on the accounts of students who are not in compliance, preventing them from registering for winter classes. Winter registration runs from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19 for EWU students.

Cullinan said thousands of students have submitted their documentation but a “significant number of students” have been unable to do so due a shortage of vaccines and extended wait times for appointments at the Cheney MultiCare clinic.

Registration holds for students who failed to comply with the immunization policy are lifted effective immediately, Cullinan said.

In the event of a measles outbreak, the Spokane Regional Health District could place the campus on exclusionary status and students without documentation would be restricted from campus. This means students without proper proof of immunization would be unable to attend classes, participate in campus activities or reside in the dorms until the status is lifted, which could last as long as six weeks.

Those students who are excluded from campus may be unable to complete coursework and will not be entitled to refunds or provided exceptional circumstances withdraws, Cullinan added.

“The spread of communicable diseases is an increasingly likely and potentially dangerous possibility. I urge you to take a few moments and make sure that your MMR documentation is submitted,” Cullinan’s announcement reads.

Some students who grew up in Washington state can check their immunization records through the state Department of Health. Students who cannot find their records or experience difficulties uploading them can contact EWU’s Health, Wellness and Prevention Services team.

