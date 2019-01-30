SPOKANE, Wash. — A study from Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine shows that mortality rates in 10 out of 11 of Washington’s leading causes of death are higher in eastern Washington counties than in western Washington.

Researchers used age-adjusted morality rates from the 2000 U.S. Census and registered deaths for the years 2011 to 2015 from the Washington State Department of Health to compile the data.

The report also includes an interactive heat map detailing mortality rates in every Washington county.

The study found that eastern Washington counties suffer from higher rates of cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, unintentional injuries, chronic lower respiratory disease, stroke, diabetes, suicide, chronic liver disease and flu. Overdose was the only cause of death that was higher on the west side.

Mortality rates for six out of 10 of the leading causes of death were higher in eastern Washington when compared to average rates in the United States, according to the study.

Potentially preventable causes of death, such as unintentional injuries, chronic lower respiratory diseases and diabetes, were also higher in eastern Washington compared to western Washington and United States average rates, according to the study.

RELATED: WSU Spokane researchers launch tool tracking neighborhood health

Eastern Washington is comprised of 20 counties east of the Cascade Mountains, including Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties.

The total population of eastern Washington was 1,538,239 in 2015, according to U.S. Census data. This is compared to a population of 6,985,464 in the state.

According to the WSU study, nearly 18 percent of the population lived below the poverty level in eastern Washington compared to 12 percent in western Washington.

Fifteen percent of eastern Washington’s population lived in rural areas while only two percent of western Washington’s lived in small towns and rural areas.

Researchers plan to publish future reports exploring the causes behind those health disparities, including poverty, rurality and access to healthcare.

RELATED: Map shows life expectancy by neighborhood in Spokane, Inland NW