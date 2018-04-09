OLYMPIA, Wash. — The suicide rate in Washington state has continued to rise over the past 12 years increasing by 2.5 percent annually from 2006 to 2017. According to the Washington Department of Health, 1,300 Washingtonians died by suicide in 2017.

September is Suicide Prevention Month and officials from the Department of Health want people to know what actions they can take to help people they know in distress.

“We want people to know there are steps they can take that can help prevent suicide,” said Secretary of Health John Wiesman. “Learning these may be vitally important to those you love and care about.”

The national “#Bethe1to” campaign lists five actions people can take to help prevent suicide.

1. Be the one to ask.

When somebody you know shows warning signs, ask them directly: “Are you thinking about killing yourself?”

2. Be the one to keep them safe.

The department of health says people should ask their loved ones if they have access to medications, firearms, or other means of suicide.

3. Be the one to be there.

People thinking about suicide can feel a burden to their loved ones.

If someone you know is thinking about suicide, listen to their reasons for feeling hopeless and in pain. Listen with compassion and empathy without judgement.

4. Be the one to help them connect.

Help your loved one connect to a support system.

5.Be the one to follow up.

Check in with the person you care about on a regular basis.

People can connect with a support system anonymously by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, chat, or text “HEAL” to 741741 to text with a trained crisis counselor.

More information on suicide prevention in Washington and the state’s Suicide Prevention Plan is online.

© 2018 KREM