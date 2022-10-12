North Idaho College to host free dental clinic in November, free to U.S. veterans

On Thursday, Nov. 10, Operation Veteran Smiles will make its way to the NIC Dental Hygiene Clinic in Winton Hall at NIC’s main campus in Coeur d’Alene.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College will be hosting another free dental clinic this coming November.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, Operation Veteran Smiles will make its way to the NIC Dental Hygiene Clinic in Winton Hall at NIC’s main campus in Coeur d’Alene.

The clinic will be free to U.S veterans. The services will be performed by NIC students and faculty.

Veterans who are interested in the program must show proof of status to schedule their appointments.

Those interested in more information on the clinic can contact NIC Dental Hygiene Program Director Janis McClelland at (208) 929-4014 or Janis.mcclelland@nic.edu.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.