Daybreak Youth Services facing license suspension following allegations of staff misconduct

An investigation into allegations of "patient boundary issues by a staff member" began in March 2022. DOH says Daybreak has not cooperated in the investigation.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Daybreak Youth Services could have its licenses suspended after reportedly failing to cooperate with an investigation into ongoing patient safety concerns, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Daybreak Youth Services is a behavioral health and residential treatment facility that serves children and teens in Spokane.

DOH began an investigation into allegations of "patient boundary issues by a staff member" in March 2022. According to DOH, Daybreak Youth Services has not provided any requested information to the department.

Daybreak Youth Services now has 28 days to request a hearing on the license suspension before it actually goes into effect. If the facility did request a hearing, it would postpone the suspension until an administrative law judge makes a final decision.

If the facility's licenses are suspended, operations must stop immediately and all patients must be transferred to another facility, according to DOH.

The investigation into the allegations is ongoing at this time.

