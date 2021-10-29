Counterfeit pills with lethal doses of fentanyl more common, Skagit County warns

Pills are often sold online through social media, making them accessible to anyone with a smartphone, including teens and young adults, health officials said.

The Skagit County Health Department is warning of a sharp increase in counterfeit prescription pills containing potentially deadly doses of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In September, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) put out a Public Safety Alert warning of an increase in the availability of lethal fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The DEA found that two out of every five pills laced with fentanyl contain a possibly fatal dose of at least two milligrams.

Some of the most common counterfeit pills are made to look like prescription opioids such as oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet) and hydrocodone (Vicodin), alprazolam (Xanax), or stimulants like amphetamines (Adderall).

Counterfeit prescription pills are widely available and easy to purchase. Pills are often sold online through social media, making them accessible to anyone with a smartphone, including teens and young adults, according to the DEA.