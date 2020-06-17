Saying it was his first trip since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Washington Governor Jay Inslee traveled to Yakima County on Tuesday to address the region's severe COVID-19 outbreak.

He met with local leaders and held a press conference, where he had some blunt words, calling the county the current epicenter of the virus.

"The fact of the matter is we just have to up our game. Our current game is not in the winning column," he said.

The relatively small county is still the only one in the entire state completely stuck in phase one of reopening. And it’s not getting better.

"Every week they show us what the curve will look like if something doesn’t change, and for Yakima Valley it is terrifying," said Inslee. "Because that curve... goes up just as dramatically as it was in March."

So what happened? How did things get so bad?

One special problem faced by Yakima County is the amount of agriculture and food processing.

A huge percentage of workers in the valley are considered essential, meaning staying at home is less common.

"This is the place where our food comes from, and it is necessary to have food on our tables for survival," said Inslee. "The agricultural industry is a very challenging environment."

Many in the industry have already expressed serious problems with their working conditions, even going on strike.

So what’s being done?

On the agricultural side Inslee cites a three-pronged strategy of hygiene, spacing, and what he calls "cohorts." That's the concept of having people who need to work close together only do so with the same small group of people.

"So if there is an infection it’s only in a smaller cohort, not hundreds of people," said Inslee. "That’s a new strategy, and we think it has every possibility of success.

For the rest of the population, the governor said they must double down on social distancing, testing, contact tracing, and above all else, mask use.

"If we’re going to reopen Yakima County, we’ve got to wear masks! It’s just pretty simple," he said.

Inslee said that right now, compliance re mask-wearing isn’t at a high enough level, but that it’s trending in the right direction.

"It’s kind of like cigarettes or seatbelts," he said. "Behavior has changed. "

Given the severity of the disease in the region, Inslee gave no timetable on when it may reopen.