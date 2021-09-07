WSU athletics to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for spectators

The first game to follow the health protocols will be at the Gesa Field in October.

PULLMAN, Wash. —

Washington State University Athletics will require proof of vaccination for COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test for fans starting with home games at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium in October.

WSU Athletics, in alignment with football partners in Washington, Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Huskies, will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for fans 12 years of age and older.

The first game at Gesa Field in October will require attendees who are not vaccinated to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event and wear masks during the game, regardless of vaccination status. This will include indoor and outdoor seating at all times, unless actively eating or drinking.

No fans were allowed in the Martin Stadium last season, so Saturday was the first time some students will get to see their team play in person.

WSU is also requiring masks in indoor spaces, like at the Hollingbery Fieldhouse, whether vaccinated or not. The suite level hallways, coaches club and press level also follow the same guidelines.