With a week until full reopening, how are Spokane's numbers?

Some of the data suggests Spokane is prepared for all COVID restrictions to be lifted on June 30. Some suggests we may be at risk for community spread.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Regardless of the state's vaccination status, Washington is expected to fully reopen on June 30; nearly all COVID-related restrictions will be lifted according to Governor Jay Inslee's plan.

In Spokane, the readiness data for that is mixed. Some metrics suggest the county has the virus under control and is ready for reopening. However, the vaccination rate remains low.

When it comes to daily new cases, the numbers are encouraging. At the start of June, things weren't excellent; June 2 saw 165 cases. However since then the cases have declined, hovering at around 50 per day.

For context, the single worst day the county saw was 687 cases on December 8.

In recent months, however, cases haven't been the primary focus; health officials have more often stressed hospitalizations. The numbers there have been pretty mediocre for Spokane County.

We hit double digits with 10 hospitalizations from COVID on June 7. Since then we have gone down, and even had one day with zero. So there's been some improvement, but there's still work to be done.

For context, the single worst day the county saw was 21 hospitalizations on November 23.

As for deaths, the news has largely been good in June. The vast majority of days this month saw no deaths at all. Only one day, June 5, had more than one.

For context, the single worst day the county saw was 13 deaths on January 5.

So it's been mostly good news when it comes to traditional COVID metrics in Spokane County. But the news isn't so great when it comes to the vaccine.

The main metric that the state has been using is the number of people aged 16 or older who've gotten at least one dose. In Spokane County, we're at 53.6 percent. Meanwhile the statewide rate is 65.6 percent.

Clearly we're lagging significantly there, and have a long ways to go to reach even the 70 percent threshold many health officials are targeting. That would seem to be cause for concern if all COVID restrictions are about to be lifted.

But, Spokane Health Officer Doctor Frank Velazquez says many of the most vulnerable are vaccinated, and some restrictions will still exist to ensure their safety.

"There are a number of areas in which some precautions will continue," he said. "That's going to be in the environments in which you have people that are at high risk, whether you're talking about long-term care facilities, et cetera, et cetera. So there's going to be some continued protection."

Velazquez also said of course the vaccination efforts are continuing, and will continue for months even if we do pass that 70 percent mark. The health district is now focusing on mobile clinics to go directly to people who may have a harder time accessing the vaccine.