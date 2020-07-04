SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced the cancellation of the spring sports season after Governor Jay Inslee announced that the rest of the school year would be carried out through distance learning.

The WIAA announced the cancellation on Monday afternoon after previously stating that it was seeking clarification from Inslee.

"The WIAA has received clarification that the order issued by Governor Inslee on Monday includes the cancellation of all in-person extracurricular athletics and activities through the end of the school year," a statement from the WIAA reads.

Inslee announced the extension of the school closure on Monday afternoon, saying it wasn't safe to allow students back for in-person instruction for the rest of the school year.

