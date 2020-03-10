Here's who has tested positive, negative for coronavirus after president's diagnosis

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump tweeted early Friday morning that both he and the first lady had tested positive for COVID-19, following the news that senior aide Hope Hicks had also tested positive. The president indicated that he and Melania would both begin a quarantine.
Out of precaution, the White House said the president would spend "a few days" at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He will continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to keep up his official duties, according to White House officials.
But there's still a potentially large contagion tree, given the timeline of Trump's busy week -- including a presidential debate with former Vice President Joe Biden -- before he announced he had tested positive. From the president's Secret Service detail to the White House staff, the press corps and their spouses, partners and children, there are numerous people now trying to figure out if they need to quarantine and get tested.
According to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, it will be up to the White House Physician's Office to trace the people who may have been exposed to the president in D.C., and to offer them advice on what to do.
Here's a running list of who has tested positive and negative for COVID-19 since the president announced his test results:
POSITIVE:
- President Donald J. Trump
- First Lady Melania Trump
- Senior Advisor Hope Hicks
- Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel
NEGATIVE:
- Vice President Mike Pence
- Second Lady Karen Pence
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Dr. Jill Biden
- Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)
- Ivanka Trump
- Jared Kushner
- Barron Trump
- U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin
- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
- White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows
- White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino
- Democratic National Chairman Tom Perez
- White House Adviser Scott Atlas
- U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett
- U.S. Attorney General William Barr
- U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Radcliff
- Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani
- Giuliani's girlfriend Maria Ryan
- Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
- Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)
- Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)
We will continue to update this list as new information becomes available.
