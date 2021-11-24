Whitman County providing free, rapid COVID-19 antigen test kit

The at-home tests kits are easy to use and provide results within 10 minutes, according to Whitman County Public Health.

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — Whitman County residents can now order free at-home COVID-19 antigen test kits.

The Whitman County Public Health announced they will be providing free COVID-19 testing kits to residents through the Say Yes! COVID At-Home Testing Challenge program.

Whitman County Heath Officer Dr. Brad Bowman said that children, adolescents, and adults who are not yet fully vaccinated need more accessible tools to inform their choices .

"Free, rapid, self-administered testing will give community members one more way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19," Bowman said.

The at-home tests provide households with access to free, rapid COVID-19 test kits that they can self-administer.

“Anyone can just swab the front of their nose and perform this test in the privacy of their home and have results within 10 minutes," Bowman said.

The COVID-19 testing kits are free for all residents and they can be ordered online through the Say Yes COVID test program link here.

To help people using the at home test, the Whitman County is offering an step by step guide mobile application created for Quidel. The application is free and it keeps people's results private.

Test kits will also be available for pickup in person on Dec. 6. in Whitman County Rural Library District locations including Colfax, Albion, Colton, Endicott, Albion, Farmington, Garfield, LaCrosse, Malden, Oakesdale, Palouse, Rosalia, St. John, Tekoa, and Uniontown.