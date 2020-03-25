SEATTLE — Americans are facing layoffs and unemployment in mass numbers — and Washington workers have been hit hard. It's a stressful and growing consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Washington Unemployment Security Department (which is among those hiring) has an unprecedented number of new requests for assistance.

Essential services allowed to continue are those most likely to seek additional employees during the coronavirus pandemic due to increased demand. Those include but are not limited to healthcare workers, grocery services, and marijuana growers and stores.

RELATED: These essential businesses can stay open during Washington's stay-at-home order

Here is a growing list of job leads in the Pacific Northwest:

7-Eleven

The mini-mart giant is hiring 20,000 new workers nationwide to accommodate the increased demand at stores in recent weeks.

AVERAGE PAY: Variable

Variable BENEFITS: Yes

ABM

ABM is hiring 100 cleaners.

AVERAGE PAY: Variable

Variable BENEFITS: Yes

Amazon

Amazon announced changes to its supply chain amidst a sharp increase in online orders. Shipping on non-essential items will be prioritized lower than items like food and cleaning supplies and the company is currently in the process of hiring 100,000 delivery drivers, warehouse workers and grocery shoppers.

AVERAGE PAY: $17/hour (through April)

$17/hour (through April) BENEFITS: Yes

RELATED: Amazon suspends 3,900 accounts for price gouging amid pandemic

Budtender, and other cannabis-related positions

Marijuana is classified as essential service under both agriculture and food, and behind the counter jobs are beginning to pop up in the Seattle area. Most shops are small businesses and can only hire a few employees. Because these positions are constantly changing, anyone seeking employment in this sector should search the appropriate job and employment portals.

AVERAGE PAY: Variable

Variable BENEFITS: Variable

CVS Pharmacies and Bartell Drugs

CVS Pharmacies announced that it is hiring 50,000 employees nationwide in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Jobs include pharmacy technicians, retail store associates, registered nurses and store management positions.

Locally owned Bartell Drugs also has more than 100 positions all in the Seattle area listed on its careers website.

AVERAGE PAY: Variable, in Seattle at least $15/hour

Variable, in Seattle at least $15/hour BENEFITS? Yes

Department of Social and Health Services, Western State Hospital

AVERAGE PAY: Variable.

Variable. BENEFITS? Yes

Direct Interactions Inc.

Direct Interactions Inc. is hiring 250 at home customer service representatives. This company deals with disaster response and city government.

AVERAGE PAY: Variable, both paid and volunteer positions available.

Variable, both paid and volunteer positions available. BENEFITS? Variable.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree is hiring 25,000 employees to support its stores and warehouses during the coronavirus pandemic.

AVERAGE PAY: Variable

Variable BENEFITS: Yes

Domino's Pizza

According to CNBC, Domino's Pizza is hiring 100,000 workers in response to coronavirus. Jobs include delivery drivers and restaurant managers.

AVERAGE PAY: Variable

Variable BENEFITS: Yes

Food delivery

Along with the increase in online shopping and restaurant take-out is the need for delivery drivers to bring goods to customers. Many of these services now offer no contact deliveries to comply with social distancing measures. Food delivery services like DoorDash are hiring contractors to pick up and deliver food. Other services include Postmates, UberEats, and GrubHub.

AVERAGE PAY: Variable, in Seattle at least $15/hour

Variable, in Seattle at least $15/hour BENEFITS: Yes

Franz Bakery

Franz bakery is hiring 25 local employees in positions including: Bakery staff, Shipping Coordinators, Drivers, and more.

AVERAGE PAY: Variable

Variable BENEFITS: Yes

HCR ManorCare

HCR ManorCare is hiring non-Nursing and Nursing staff for nursing locations in Tacoma, Gig Harbor, Lacey, and Lynnwood.

AVERAGE PAY: Variable

Variable BENEFITS: Variable





Kroger (QFC and Fred Meyer)

The corporation behind QFC and Fred Meyer is hiring 20,000 positions, many at locations around Washington.

AVERAGE PAY: Variable

Variable BENEFITS: Yes

Imperfect Foods

Imperfect foods is hiring operations associates and delivery drivers in Seattle to keep up with covid-19 demand.

AVERAGE PAY: Variable

Variable BENEFITS: Yes

MBMAG Group

MBMAG group is hiring 20 people immediately to accommodate extended open enrollment for healthcare/medicare.

AVERAGE PAY: Variable

Variable BENEFITS: Variable

Orca Bay Foods

Orca Bay Foods is hiring 50 employees in the positions of: Processors, Industrial Maintenance Mechanic, Quality Control Technicians, Sawyers, Warehouse Material Handlers, and Sanitation.

AVERAGE PAY: Variable

Variable BENEFITS: Variable

Northwest Security

Northwest Security Services is currently seeking officers in and out of the Seattle area.

"We license and train them through our company and always take on folks that are looking to break into the world of security or are aspiring to be police officers," Human resources manager Shanon Bossi said in an email to KING 5. "Plus, we have advancement opportunities and promote extensively from within - All the managers are either current officers or started as security officers."

AVERAGE PAY: Starting Salary $14.25 outside Seattle, $16.00 in Seattle

Starting Salary $14.25 outside Seattle, $16.00 in Seattle BENEFITS: Yes

Paula's Choice Skincare

Paula's Choice Skincare is hiring 15 employees for a variety of positions in the Seattle area.

AVERAGE PAY: Variable, in Seattle at least $15/hour

Variable, in Seattle at least $15/hour BENEFITS: Yes

Safeway and Albertson's

Safeway and Albertson's are hiring stockers, clerks, and more in-store positions due to increased demand.

AVERAGE PAY: Variable, in Seattle at least $15/hour

Variable, in Seattle at least $15/hour BENEFITS: Yes

Skyline Mail Carriers

Skyline Mail Carriers is hiring 20 "Class A CDL Drivers."

AVERAGE PAY: $22 - $27 per hour

$22 - $27 per hour BENEFITS: Yes

Uwajimaya and PCC

Locally owned Uwajimaya has about 40 positions listed at its stores through the Pacific Northwest. PCC also has many positions posted, and has been planning to open a new Central District location later this year.

AVERAGE PAY: Variable

Variable BENEFITS: Yes

RELATED: Grocery stores hiring across western Washington to keep up with demand during coronavirus

Washington State Employment Security Department

As unemployment claims have drastically increased in Washington, so too does the need for people to handle those claims.

The Washington State Employment Security Department announced that it is hiring 60 unemployment specialists and customer service representatives to help with the influx of people applying for unemployment benefits.

AVERAGE PAY: Variable, from $34,000 - $58,000 a year

Variable, from $34,000 - $58,000 a year BENEFITS: Yes

Walmart

Walmart is hiring 150,000 new associates throughout the country through May on a temporary basis. Employees will also receive bonuses and the possibility to stay on log term if demand persists.

AVERAGE PAY: Variable

Variable BENEFITS: Yes

Whole Foods

Whole Foods is seeking to hire 5,000 seasonal and full time positions.

AVERAGE PAY: $15/hour + $2/hour bonus through May

$15/hour + $2/hour bonus through May BENEFITS: Yes

Volunteer

There are plenty of opportunities to keep yourself occupied during the pandemic both in person and virtually.

Check in with your local organizations for more details.

AVERAGE PAY: none.

none. BENEFITS: A chance to help others.

RELATED: How to file for unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic

Want to see your business listed? Fill out the form below!

.