SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County has ramped up its access to screening and testing for patients with symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
CHAS, Providence, MultiCare, Unify, Native Project, Kaiser Permanente and Franklin Park Urgent Care clinics are now offering COVID-19 screening and testing.
Health care professionals will screen people for signs and symptoms of possible COVID-19 exposure and, if needed, test for the virus.
Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said on Monday that the criteria for testing has been expanded to include more symptoms of the virus. He encouraged people who may have even moderate symptoms to call their provider, who will determine whether they should be tested.
“We’ve learned that COVID-19 presents in a variety of ways. It’s not just a respiratory infection," Lutz said.
Dr. Jessica McHugh with MultiCare said on Monday that providers have at least 2,000 tests available right now.
“We do have ample tests available in Spokane," she said. “At this point, we’re not concerned about testing the people who need to be tested.”
Lutz added that a team of at least 20 contact tracers made up of both Spokane Regional Health District employees and volunteers are working to contact people in the county who have tested positive and then reach out to those who may have been exposed.
The following is a list of locations in Spokane, Millwood, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Airway Heights and Deer Park that are offering coronavirus screening and testing.
Spokane
Spokane County Fairgrounds
- Address: 404 N Havana St., Spokane, WA 99212
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed on weekends
- Insurance required: No
- Fee: No
- Walk-in: Yes
Providence Urgent Care
- Address: 421 S Division St., Spokane, WA 99202, or 551 E Hawthorne Rd., Spokane, WA 99218
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. daily
- Insurance required: No
- Fees: No
- Walk-in: No
CHAS Denny Murphy Clinic
- Address: 1001 W 2nd Ave., Spokane, WA 99201
- Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday
- Insurance required: No
- Fee: No
- Walk-in: Yes
CHAS Maple Street Clinic
- Address: 3919 N Maple St., Spokane, WA 99205
- Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday
- Insurance required: No
- Fee: No
- Walk-in: Yes
CHAS Urgent Care - North Spokane
- Address: 5901 N Lidgerwood St #126, Spokane, WA 99208
- Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday
- Insurance required: No
- Fee: No
- Walk-in: Yes
Kaiser Riverfront Medical Center
Address: 322 W North River Dr., Spokane, WA 99201
Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
Insurance required: Yes
Fees: Yes
Walk-in: No
Note: Only Kaiser patients will be tested at this clinic.
Unify
- Address: 120 W Mission Ave., Spokane WA 99201, and 4001 N Cook St, Spokane, WA 99207
- Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Insurance required: Yes
- Fee: Yes
- Walk-in: Yes
Native Project - Native Health
- Address: 1803 W Maxwell Ave., Spokane WA 99201
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Insurance required: Yes
- Fees: Yes
- Walk-in: No
Shadle Indigo
- Address: 2401 W Wellesley Ave. Ste 103, Spokane WA 99205
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
- Insurance required: YES
- Fees: Yes
- Walk-in: No
Franklin Park Urgent Care
- Address: 5904 N Division St., Spokane WA, 99208
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday
- Insurance required: Yes
- Fees: $155 without insurance
- Walk-in: Yes
North Spokane Indigo
- Address: 9420 N Newport Hwy Ste 103, Spokane, WA 99218
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
- Insurance required: Yes
- Fees: Yes
- Walk-in: No
South Spokane Indigo
- Address: 4911 S Regal St Pad A, Spokane, WA 99223
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
- Insurance required: Yes
- Fees: Yes
- Walk-in: No
MultiCare Moran Prairie
- Address: 3016 E 57th Ave. Ste 27, Spokane, WA 99223
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Insurance required: Yes
- Fees: Yes
- Walk-in: No
Millwood, Spokane Valley
Millwood Indigo
- Address: 2713 N Argonne Rd., Millwood, WA 99212
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
- Insurance required: Yes
- Fees: Yes
- Walk-in: No
CHAS Spokane Valley Urgent Care
- Address: 1502 N Vercler Rd, Spokane, WA 99216
- Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Insurance required: No
- Fee: No
- Walk-in: Yes
Spokane Valley Indigo
- Address: 15605 E Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99037
- Address: 2713 N Argonne Rd., Millwood, WA 99212
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
- Insurance required: Yes
- Fees: Yes
- Walk-in: No
Airway Heights
MultiCare Airway Heights Clinic
- Address: 10414 W US 2 Hwy Ste 10, Airway Heights, WA 99224
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Insurance required: Yes
- Fees: Yes
- Walk-in: No
Cheney
MultiCare Cheney
- Address: 19 N 7th St., Cheney, WA 99004
- Hours: 8 a.m.5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Insurance required: Yes
- Fees: Yes
- Walk-in: No
Deer Park
CHAS North County Clinic
- Address: 401 S Main St., Deer Park, WA 99006
- Hours: M-F 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Insurance required: No
- Fee: No
- Walk-in: Yes
