SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County has ramped up its access to screening and testing for patients with symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

CHAS, Providence, MultiCare, Unify, Native Project, Kaiser Permanente and Franklin Park Urgent Care clinics are now offering COVID-19 screening and testing.

Health care professionals will screen people for signs and symptoms of possible COVID-19 exposure and, if needed, test for the virus.

Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said on Monday that the criteria for testing has been expanded to include more symptoms of the virus. He encouraged people who may have even moderate symptoms to call their provider, who will determine whether they should be tested.

“We’ve learned that COVID-19 presents in a variety of ways. It’s not just a respiratory infection," Lutz said.

Dr. Jessica McHugh with MultiCare said on Monday that providers have at least 2,000 tests available right now.

“We do have ample tests available in Spokane," she said. “At this point, we’re not concerned about testing the people who need to be tested.”

RELATED: Quick antigen test for COVID-19 gets emergency FDA authorization

Lutz added that a team of at least 20 contact tracers made up of both Spokane Regional Health District employees and volunteers are working to contact people in the county who have tested positive and then reach out to those who may have been exposed.

The following is a list of locations in Spokane, Millwood, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Airway Heights and Deer Park that are offering coronavirus screening and testing.

Map of coronavirus screening and testing sites in Spokane County

Spokane Regional Health District

Spokane

Spokane County Fairgrounds

Address: 404 N Havana St., Spokane, WA 99212

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed on weekends

Insurance required: No

Fee: No

Walk-in: Yes

Providence Urgent Care

Address: 421 S Division St., Spokane, WA 99202, or 551 E Hawthorne Rd., Spokane, WA 99218

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. daily

Insurance required: No

Fees: No

Walk-in: No

CHAS Denny Murphy Clinic

Address: 1001 W 2nd Ave., Spokane, WA 99201

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday

Insurance required: No

Fee: No

Walk-in: Yes

CHAS Maple Street Clinic

Address: 3919 N Maple St., Spokane, WA 99205

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday

Insurance required: No

Fee: No

Walk-in: Yes

CHAS Urgent Care - North Spokane

Address: 5901 N Lidgerwood St #126, Spokane, WA 99208

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday

Insurance required: No

Fee: No

Walk-in: Yes

Kaiser Riverfront Medical Center

Address: 322 W North River Dr., Spokane, WA 99201

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Insurance required: Yes

Fees: Yes

Walk-in: No

Note: Only Kaiser patients will be tested at this clinic.

Unify

Address: 120 W Mission Ave., Spokane WA 99201, and 4001 N Cook St, Spokane, WA 99207

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday

Insurance required: Yes

Fee: Yes

Walk-in: Yes

Native Project - Native Health

Address: 1803 W Maxwell Ave., Spokane WA 99201

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Insurance required: Yes

Fees: Yes

Walk-in: No

Shadle Indigo

Address: 2401 W Wellesley Ave. Ste 103, Spokane WA 99205

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Insurance required: YES

Fees: Yes

Walk-in: No

Franklin Park Urgent Care

Address: 5904 N Division St., Spokane WA, 99208

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Insurance required: Yes

Fees: $155 without insurance

Walk-in: Yes

North Spokane Indigo

Address: 9420 N Newport Hwy Ste 103, Spokane, WA 99218

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Insurance required: Yes

Fees: Yes

Walk-in: No

South Spokane Indigo

Address: 4911 S Regal St Pad A, Spokane, WA 99223

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Insurance required: Yes

Fees: Yes

Walk-in: No

MultiCare Moran Prairie

Address: 3016 E 57th Ave. Ste 27, Spokane, WA 99223

Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Insurance required: Yes

Fees: Yes

Walk-in: No

RELATED: Trump says expansion of testing to target vulnerable communities

Millwood, Spokane Valley

Millwood Indigo

Address: 2713 N Argonne Rd., Millwood, WA 99212

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Insurance required: Yes

Fees: Yes

Walk-in: No

CHAS Spokane Valley Urgent Care

Address: 1502 N Vercler Rd, Spokane, WA 99216

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Insurance required: No

Fee: No

Walk-in: Yes

Spokane Valley Indigo

Address: 15605 E Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99037

Address: 2713 N Argonne Rd., Millwood, WA 99212

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Insurance required: Yes

Fees: Yes

Walk-in: No

Airway Heights

MultiCare Airway Heights Clinic

Address: 10414 W US 2 Hwy Ste 10, Airway Heights, WA 99224

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Insurance required: Yes

Fees: Yes

Walk-in: No

Cheney

MultiCare Cheney

Address: 19 N 7th St., Cheney, WA 99004

Hours: 8 a.m.5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Insurance required: Yes

Fees: Yes

Walk-in: No

Deer Park

CHAS North County Clinic

Address: 401 S Main St., Deer Park, WA 99006

Hours: M-F 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday

Insurance required: No

Fee: No

Walk-in: Yes

RELATED: Coronavirus cases in Spokane and North Idaho: What we know today