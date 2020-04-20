SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been almost one month since Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued his "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order, shuttering businesses and requiring other physical distancing measures throughout the state.

This leaves one question on the minds of many: when can Washington state safely reopen?

Inslee's order is set to expire on May 4, but he and other leaders have suggested that it may be extended.

Last week, Inslee left open the possibility that the stay-at-home order could go beyond May 4.

Citing models by the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation and the Institute for Disease Modeling in Bellevue, he said the data show that social distancing is working, but needs to continue.

"The rate is not going down at the moment. It’s plateaued. It’s level. That’s not as good as we need. Because it means we’ll continue to experience the number of fatalities we are having today," he said. "This model suggests we need to do more."

The state can start the transition away from widespread social distancing measures after it's clear that stay-at-home efforts are successful in slowing the spread of the coronavirus and with new protocols in place to rapidly respond to and treat people who test positive for coronavirus, Inslee said.

According to the latest projections from the IHME, Washington could begin to relax social distancing after May 18 if containment strategies outlined by Inslee are in place.

The timeframe is determined by IHME's estimate of when COVID-19 infections drop below one per one million people, and is also influenced by each location's available public health funding to implement new containment strategies.

Estimates for the reopening of other states range from as early as May to as late of the end of June. Idaho could relax social distancing after May 11, according to IHME data.

This comes as some parts of Texas will begin gradually reopening on Monday.

Health experts, including disease prevention researcher Dr. Payal Kohli, have said that relaxing social distancing too early could bring a large second wave of cases in Washington as residents travel and begin intermingling with other people.

Dr. Jeff Duchin, public health officer for Seattle and King County, said in a blog post last week that a rebound in COVID-19 cases could “overwhelm the healthcare system” if we end social distancing too soon.

Dr. Kohli added that the ability to hold concerts and large gatherings and travel without giving it a thought "is not going to happen in the near future." But there is hope that we can return to some parts of our lives as Washington and other states flatten their curves.

“With this in mind, I think by this summer we could be optimistic that some of us could go back to our lives and that maybe we could have some sort of a new normal," Dr. Kohli said.

Mayor Nadine Woodward said in a Twitter thread on Friday that she pushed for a "regional and slow approach" to opening the economy during a conversation with Inslee, emphasizing that "Spokane is drastically different than western Washington."

"I am confident we can develop our own plan to open businesses in stages, again, slowly, while still implementing social distancing measures so we don’t compromise the ground we’ve gained in our COVID-19 response," she added.

However, Woodward said on Twitter that the statewide stay-at-home order will likely be extended and urged people to "cautious in their frustration" over the order.

"Our region will develop our own plan to open back up, collaboratively. We will get back to work!" she wrote.

Last week, Inslee signed a pact with governors Kate Brown of Oregon and Gavin Newsom of California on how to reopen the western states.

Inslee said Wednesday that he has been working with certain industries about conditions for opening before the stay-home measures are lifted.

"In construction, we're working with the industry, to try to figure out how ... we can do it in the safest way possible," he said.

