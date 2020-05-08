WATCH LIVE: Most students in Washington to resume school remotely in the fall, Inslee says

Find developments on the COVID-19 pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington

19 new coronavirus deaths reported in Washington Tuesday among 664 new cases overall, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Total: 1,619 deaths among 59,379 overall cases in Washington state.

1,009,486 people in Washington have taken a coronavirus test, and 5.9% of those tests were positive.

The "vast majority" of students in Washington will be returning to distance learning or online learning in the fall, as the state released recommendations for reopening schools.

Most districts are in communities at high- or moderate-risk of coronavirus transmission, Gov. Jay Inslee said.

Though the state announced guidelines, they are recommendations and not requirements, and local school and health officials will make the decision.

The governor was joined by Chris Reykdal, Superintendent of Public Instruction, and Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp held a large election night rally Tuesday despite statewide mandates against large group gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Culp's team called the rally the “biggest party of the year so far.”

In the early days of the coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump was flanked in the White House briefing room by a team of public health experts in a seeming portrait of unity to confront the disease that was ravaging the globe.