WATCH LIVE: Gov. Inslee giving update on state's coronavirus response

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

780 new cases reported Tuesday, along with 7 new deaths, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Total: 1,555 deaths among 54,985 overall cases in Washington state.

958,307 people in Washington have taken a coronavirus test, and 5.7% of those tests were positive.

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain died Thursday, his website announced. He was hospitalized last month after testing positive for COVID-19 and recently had complications. He was 74.

Cain, who ran for President of the United States in 2012, grew up in Georgia and graduated from Morehouse College with a bachelor's degree in mathematics.

Frustrated negotiators of a massive coronavirus relief bill face heightened pressure with Thursday's brutal economic news and the rapidly approaching lapse in a $600 per-week expanded jobless benefit that has helped prop up consumer demand.

Talks are at a standstill with few reasons for optimism despite sweeping agreement among Washington's top power players that Congress must pass further relief in coming days and weeks.

Changes to restrictions at restaurants start Thursday, July 30, as Washington state tries to curb a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

Beginning Thursday, alcohol can’t be served after 10 p.m. at bars and restaurants, and counties in Phase 3 can’t seat more than five people per table and they all have to be from the same household.

