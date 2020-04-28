SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Testing sites for the 2019 novel coronavirus in Spokane County will soon be expanding in an effort to provide more residents access to services.

The Spokane Regional Health District recently announced that the drive-thru screening and testing site at the Spokane Interstate Fairgrounds would close on Thursday, April 30.

However, Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said on Tuesday that it will stay in place with support from the National Guard over the next few weeks.

Providence, MultiCare and CHAS will also offer screening for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 exposure and, if needed, testing at clinics beginning May 1, according to the health district.

A map of the screening locations from each of the health care systems will soon be available. It will also include sites for people without insurance or a regular provider.

Leaders with CHAS said on Friday that they will take any patient regardless of their insurance status. People are urged to call their healthcare provider before visiting one of the screening sites but CHAS will be prepared to serve walk-up individuals.

State and local leaders, including Gov. Jay Inslee, have said Washington must ramp up its ability to respond to the spread of coronavirus by providing wide-scale, rapid testing across the state, among other items.

“There’s no question that as we have more testing sites, we will have more testing capabilities. With more testing capabilities will come a better sense of how prevalent COVID-19 is in our community," Dr. Lutz said on Tuesday.

The drive-thru site at the fairgrounds is currently open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is closed on Sundays.

