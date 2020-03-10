What treatments could President Trump receive while hospitalized?

We turned to Tulane pulmonology and critical care expert Dr. Joshua Denson for answers.

NEW ORLEANS — As the President works out of Walter Reed Hospital, we are told he is experiencing fatigue, low-grade fever, congestion and cough.

Late Friday, President Trump's doctors said he is was infused with a dose of an investigational antibody cocktail thought to reduce viral load and the time it takes to alleviate symptoms in non-hospitalized patients. They also said he is taking zinc, vitamin D, a prescription acid reflux drug, melatonin and aspirin.

So, we turned to Tulane pulmonology and critical care expert Dr. Joshua Denson. He says he does not routinely recommend vitamin D or zinc for coronavirus.

“I don't think it's a very harmful therapy, so I would have personally, if someone came to me and said they really wanted to take it, I'd have no problem or objection to it, but I wouldn't be putting it at the top of my list that it's going to change the trajectory of someone's disease course,” Dr. Denson said.

The President got lab created antibodies, but what about natural ones from a survivor's convalescent plasma?

“Convalescent plasma does appear to be fairly safe. Would I do it early on in the disease? Probably not, but if things, the trajectory, were not in the right direction, I would probably consider it,” Dr. Denson said.

In May, the President took a two-week course of hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus preventive, but Dr. Denson is strongly against its use for this, as well as Azithromycin.

He says the anti-viral Remdesivir is used when someone is hospitalized and he might consider that in coronavirus early stages.

The corticosteroid Dexamethasone is good for those needing oxygen or with severe symptoms.

“We have very good evidence it seems to be helpful, and also life-saving actually, in some of the more critically ill patients,” Dr. Denson said.

For now, he says the President or anyone in the early stages should watch for declining health, monitor oxygen levels, rest, stay hydrated, lower stress, get chest X-rays, and keep moving to avoid blood clots.

“What I'm always looking for is how do you feel compared to yesterday. Worse, better or the same. Right? If you feel the same, or better, than good, we're in the right direction,” he said.

And that’s because patients can decline fast in the second week.

There is a study going on now at Tulane for that same antibody cocktail infusion from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals that the President was given Friday.

