West Valley HS switches to remote learning for 10 days amid COVID-19 uptick

West Valley High School will conduct all classes remotely until Monday, May 17 and school activities are canceled through Saturday, May 15.

SPOKANE, Wash. — West Valley High School is reverting to online learning for 10 days amid an increase in COVID-19 cases among some students, according to a message on the school's website.

The message written on Tuesday, May 4 said the school saw an additional five positive coronavirus cases in two days, which would require the closure of 30 classes and the quarantine of roughly 500 students. As a result, the Spokane Regional Health District advised WVHS leaders to go into remote learning for 10 days.

WVHS will conduct all classes remotely until Monday, May 17 and school activities are canceled through Saturday, May 15. Students will be able to participate in athletic competitions or activities scheduled for May 15 and beyond, according to the school. Coaches and activity advisors ill communicate directly with students regarding practices, competitions and other end-of-the-year activities.

The school will continue with the current bell schedule for remote learning at home, and students who have been attending in-person classes will attend them online by following a temporary live instruction virtual schedule.

The closure is for WVHS only and all other schools within the district will continue with in-person learning as scheduled.

All students who have been identified as close contacts will be notified within 24 hours and should quarantine. West Valley can offer COVID-19 testing with parent consent and anyone who is interested is asked to call WVHS nurse Tina Clark at 509-922-5488 to make an appointment for a drive-up test.

WVHS is not the only school within Spokane County that has experienced an uptick in coronavirus cases. It's also happened at Cheney High School, according to a Facebook post written by Cheney Public Schools Superintendent Rob Roettger on Monday.