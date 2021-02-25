WATCH LIVE: Inslee pauses reopening plan for Washington at Phase 2

All eight regions of Washington state will remain in Phase 2 of reopening as health officials track COVID-19 case trends.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee announced a pause Thursday in regions moving backward in the “Healthy Washington” reopening plan. All regions will remain in Phase 2 of reopening as health officials track COVID-19 case trends. Inslee did not announce any future phases of reopening either.

As of Feb. 11, all eight regions had a decreasing trend in case rates and hospital admission rates as well as ICU occupancy below 90%. Half of the regions – the North, Northwest, Puget Sound and West regions – had a test positivity rate below 10%.

Under the criteria, Inslee outlined in January, regions needed to meet at least three of those four health metrics before being allowed to move on to the next phase of reopening. Metrics would be reassessed every two weeks.

The Puget Sound and West regions have been in Phase 2 since Feb. 1. The rest of the state moved to Phase 2 on Feb. 14.

In Phase 2, a maximum of five people from outside of a person's household can gather indoors and indoor dining is available at 25% capacity until 11 p.m. Indoor fitness centers and indoor entertainment establishments can also open at 25% capacity. Sports competitions with limited spectators are also allowed.