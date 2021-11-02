WATCH LIVE at 2:30: Gov. Jay Inslee to give update on state's COVID response

Inslee is expected to give updates on the state’s on-going response to the coronavirus pandemic including rental and business assistance and vaccine distribution.

SPOKANE, Wash — Washington Governor Jay Inslee is addressing the media about a number of topics related to the ongoing pandemic at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Inslee is expected to give updates on the state’s on-going response to the coronavirus pandemic including rental and business assistance and vaccine distribution.

KREM will livestream the conference live in this story and on our YouTube page.

The governor will be joined by Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown, Office of Financial Management Director David Schumacher, Department of Health Deputy Secretary for COVID response Lacy Fehrenbach and the governor’s Executive Director of External Affairs Nick Streuli.

The East region, including Spokane County, has been in Phase 1 of reopening since Inslee announced a revised Roadmap to Recovery plan in late January.

Phase changes will remain in effect until Monday, Feb. 15, Inslee's office said. The Washington State Department of Health will also calculate regions' metrics to determine phase status every two weeks from this point forward.