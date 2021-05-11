Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare announces Idaho will move to Stage 4 during biweekly meeting

IDHW director Dave Jeppesen announced the state will move into Stage 4 due to declining hospitalization rates. Under Stage 4, gatherings of any size can be held.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare (IDHW) announced Idaho will move from the modified Stage 3 to Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebound plan during its biweekly meeting regarding COVID-19 in Idaho.

Under Stage 4, Idahoans will be able to hold gatherings of any size, according to IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen.

Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch; Dr. Christine Hahn, Public Health medical director and state epidemiologist; Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist, Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program; and Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, will be present during the meeting.

This is the first meeting the department has held since it announced it would begin holding COVID-19 meetings every other week rather than every week.

The meeting comes just one day after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for individuals age 12-15.

The meeting will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.