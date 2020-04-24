SPOKANE, Wash. — The coronavirus continues to take its toll on small businesses, especially those having difficulties accessing federal assistance programs.

On Thursday, the Washington State Department of Commerce announced a plan to help by doubling the "Working Washington Small Business emergency grant program."

The state launched the $5 million grant program in early April. It offers up to $10,000 for businesses with up to 10 employees.Grant money can be used to pay for rent, utility bills, supplies, inventory and other operating expenses.

It received an estimated 25,000 applications.

To address the overwhelming response, Director Lisa Brown announced an additional $5 million for the program.

"That won't mean reopening applications," Brown said. "But it will mean we'll be able to accommodate many more of the applications that are coming in."

The Tin Roof is a small business with deep roots in Spokane.

"We have been in business since 1945," owner Heather Hanley said. "So, we've weathered many a storm. Unlike a lot of other small businesses we were prepared to weather a storm like this thankfully. But we have scaled back our operations."

She closed the furniture and design store just before the stay at home order. And so far, she's had no luck with the Federal Paycheck Protection program.

"We're hopeful there will be the second wave of funding and we'll receive some of that," Hanley said.

The Tin Roof had to get creative in order to keep afloat.

"We've just tried to do virtual everything," Hanley said. "Which is challenging because we're a very hands-on business. People want to come and touch the furniture, look at the lamps and test the rugs."

While she waits on funding, Hanley said s it is not a permanent solution.

"I don't think placing all the small businesses on some kind of government assistance is sustainable," Hanley said. "It's not the answer. We're not looking for a hand out, we're looking for a hand up."

When asked about concerns she hopes the state will address for small businesses, Hanley said,"It is important to have a benchmark established for us. What are the numbers their using to establish whether or not we can open?"

KREM asked Director Brown about this in the media briefing Thursday.

"Yes, there are benchmarks," Brown said. "Those are public health criteria based on the infection rate per day, death rate per day, whether or not there are hot spots emerging with new infections. Then, there are also another set of criteria related to having in place a system for testing and contact tracing."

Brown encourages the business community to work with the state in developing guidelines for a safe return to economic activity.

