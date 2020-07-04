A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the new coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the U.S. or a tiger anywhere, federal officials and the zoo said Sunday.

The 4-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia — and six other tigers and lions that have also fallen ill — are believed to have been infected by a zoo employee who wasn't yet showing symptoms, the zoo said. The first animal started showing symptoms March 27, and all are doing well and expected to recover, said the zoo, which has been closed to the public since March 16 amid the surging coronavirus outbreak in New York.

The test result stunned zoo officials: “I couldn't believe it,” director Jim Breheny said. But he hopes the finding can contribute to the global fight against the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Any kind of knowledge that we get on how it’s transmitted, how different species react to it, that knowledge somehow is going to provide a greater base resource for people,” he said in an interview.

The finding raises new questions about the transmission of the virus in animals. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which confirmed Nadia's test result at its veterinary lab, said there are no known cases of the virus in U.S. pets or livestock.

Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma keeps three Sumatran tigers – all are healthy right now, according to Dr. Karen Goodrowe the general curator.

Still, she said they’re virtually identical in genetic makeup to the species of tiger diagnosed in the Bronx – so equally at risk.

The zoo is trying to keep caretakers at least six feet from the tigers, and will likely have them wear a mask if they must approach closer. They are also considering changing their cleaning procedures to reduce the possibility of kicking virus particles up.

Goodrowe notes they’re making these modifications in consultation with other Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) facilities.

Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle said no tigers or big cats have exhibited COVID-19 symptoms. Zookeepers are also minimizing the number of care staff close to the big cats, wearing surgical masks while working with them or handling their food, and assessing work routines to minimize exposure.

Goodrowe said it’s also important to remember that just because a tiger could catch coronavirus, doesn’t mean it could spread it back to humans.

“Yes, but honestly we really just don’t know at this point in time,” she said. “So the precautions we’re taking are to make sure our animals and staff stay safe.”

There have been a handful of reports outside the U.S. of pet dogs or cats becoming infected after close contact with contagious people, including a Hong Kong dog that tested positive for a low level of the pathogen in February and early March. Hong Kong agriculture authorities concluded that pet dogs and cats couldn’t pass the virus to human beings but could test positive if exposed by their owners.

In general, the CDC also advises people to wash their hands after handling animals and do other things to keep pets and their homes clean.