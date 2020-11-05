OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington and the four other members of the Western States Pact wrote a letter to congressional leaders requesting $1 trillion in aid due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada and Colorado are part of the pact.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee posted the letter on Twitter on Monday, saying that "without federal support, states will be forced to make impossible decisions."

The letter is addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

“With unemployment projected to surpass that of the Great Recession, we are facing unprecedented and ongoing economic challenges,” the letter reads.

The letter outlines why the states are asking for the money, ranging from supplementing government services to economic aid for businesses. It says programs that could help people get back to work, including job training and help for small business owners, will be “forced up on the chopping block.”

Leaders also express worries about funding for public healthcare, and layoffs of teachers, police officers, firefighters and other first responders.

