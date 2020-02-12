Washington state adopts CDC's shortened quarantine guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone who is positive for COVID-19.

Washington state will adopt new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that shortens the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone who is positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Kathy Lofy, Washington state health officer, announced Wednesday that the state was in the process of updating the guidance on their website.

The CDC's new guidelines, which were released Tuesday evening, allow people who have come in contact with someone infected with the virus to resume normal activity after 10 days, or seven days if they receive a negative test result.

That’s down from the 14-day period recommended since the onset of the pandemic.

However, Lofy cautioned that people should still monitor their symptoms for the full 14-day period, even if they aren't quarantining for two weeks. If people develop symptoms, they should isolate.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Washington state's 14-day travel advisory remains in place despite the federal recommendations.

Gov. Jay Inslee issued the following travel advisory on Nov. 11, "recommending a 14-day quarantine for interstate and international travel and asks residents to stay close to home. Inslee joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in urging visitors entering their states or returning home from travel outside these states to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the virus."

KING 5 asked the governor's office if Washington state would consider shortening the out-of-state travel advisory to match the revised guidance from the CDC.