Though the state officially is in Phase 1 of the four-phase reopening plan from Washington’s stay-home order, more than half of the counties in the state have been allowed to proceed to Phase 2 and loosen social distancing restrictions even further.

Gov. Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order, which closed businesses and activities to curb the spread of coronavirus, was put into place in March.

On May 1, Inslee announced a four-phase "Safe Start" plan, which begins to reopen businesses and activities in a phased manner.

Check the following list to see what counties are in which phases.

Phase 1

Phase 1 allows some construction, fishing, hunting, and park access, as well as retail curbside pickup, auto sales, and car washes with social distancing restrictions.

Benton

Chelan

Douglas

Franklin

King

Okanogan

Pierce

Skagit

Snohomish

Whatcom

Yakima

Phase 2

Phase 2 increases outdoor recreational activities, such as camping, allows small group gatherings of five people or less, opens barbershops and salons, opens restaurants at 50% capacity and tables of five people or less. Pet services, including grooming, could resume. Some professional services could resume, although teleworking will still be encouraged.

Adams

Asotin

Columbia

Cowlitz

Ferry

Garfield

Grant

Grays Harbor

Island

Jefferson

Kittitas

Lewis

Lincoln

Mason

Pacific

Pend Oreille

San Juan

Skamania

Spokane

Stevens

Thurston

Wahkiakum

Walla Walla

Whitman

To be allowed to go into Phase 2, counties must have an average of less than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. The county must also demonstrate that they have adequate hospital bed capacity and PPE supplies, and that it has plans for testing, contact tracing and housing people in quarantine.

The application process requires support from the local health officer, the local board of health, local hospitals, and the county government.

Phase 2 Eligible

These counties are eligible for Phase 2.

Clallam

Kitsap

Klickitat

Phase 2 Under Review

The applications for Phase 2 for these counties were under review after recent outbreaks.

Clark

Phase 3

Group sizes could expand to 50 people or fewer. Non-essential travel could resume. Restaurants could increase capacity to 75% capacity and bars can open to 25%. Gyms, recreational facilities, like pools, and movie theaters could reopen at 50% capacity. Libraries, museums, and government buildings could also reopen.

No counties are eligible for this phase.

Phase 4

Gatherings of more than 50 people are allowed with social distancing. Worksite staffing would be unrestricted, although workers should follow social distancing. Bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues can return to full capacity.

No counties are eligible for this phase.

