A total of 21 Washington counties are now approved to move to Phase 2.

Thurston County officials unanimously voted to apply for Phase 2 reopening.

8 new deaths among 116 new cases reported Tuesday in Washington.

TOTAL: 1,078 deaths among 20,065 overall cases in Washington state.

332,798 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 6.1% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Wednesday, May 27:

Governor gives update on state's coronavirus response

Governor Jay Inslee is expected to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the state’s progress on reopening.

Much of the state is currently in Phase 1 of Gov. Inslee’s Safe Start plan and health experts have said it’s unlikely that all of Washington will move to Phase 2 by June 1.

Gov. Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order is currently in effect through May 31.

American Red Cross needs blood donations

The American Red Cross says there is an urgent need for blood donations as elective surgeries and other procedures have resumed at hospitals across Washington.

Hospital demand for blood products in recent weeks has grown by 30% after sharply declining in April, according to a release from the Red Cross. But blood drives continue to be canceled as businesses and community organizations remain closed.

Officials with the Red Cross say they need blood donors to make and keep their scheduled donation appointments to prevent a shortage.

The Red Cross is offering an incentive for people who choose to donate blood: Between now and May 31, donors will receive a free “We’re All in This Together” Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last. Those who donate during the month of June will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.

If you'd like to donate blood, you can make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Here are just some of the upcoming blood drives in Washington:

Bellevue: 6/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bellevue Adventist Church, 15 140th Ave NE

6/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bellevue Adventist Church, 15 140th Ave NE Black Diamond: 6/12/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Sawyer Church, 31605 Lake Sawyer Rd SE

Seattle: 6/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of LDS Seattle North Stake, 5701 8th Ave. NE; 6/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., American Red Cross Seattle Chapter, 1900 25th Ave S; 6/3/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Seattle Chapter, 1900 25th Ave S; 6/9/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Seattle Chapter, 1900 25th Ave S

6/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of LDS Seattle North Stake, 5701 8th Ave. NE; 6/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., American Red Cross Seattle Chapter, 1900 25th Ave S; 6/3/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Seattle Chapter, 1900 25th Ave S; 6/9/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Seattle Chapter, 1900 25th Ave S Woodinville: 6/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., LDS - Bothell Stake Center, 16500 124th Ave NE

Loved ones reunite at an oasis on closed US-Canada border



The closure of the U.S.-Canada border has cut off many families from loved ones on the other side, but a park between Washington state and British Columbia has provided some with a rare chance for in-person visits.

Visitors from both sides are allowed to cross inside Peace Arch Park, without having to display a passport.

That has made it a reunion spot for families, couples and friends separated by the border closure.

The U.S.-Canada border remains closed to non-essential travel until at least June 21.

Kittitas, Thurston, Walla Walla counties approved for Phase 2

Kittitas, Thurston, and Walla Walla counties can enter Phase 2 of Washington's four-phase recovery plan beginning Wednesday.

Kitttitas County's incident management team received a letter from state Secretary of Health John Weisman Wednesday morning:

“Based on your reports and our conversations, I find that your health department’s response to the outbreak was quick, well thought out, and well implemented. I appreciate all the work you, your team, management at Twin City Foods, and your community are doing to contain this outbreak. I have confidence in your approach to containing this outbreak.”

Earlier in May, Kittitas County health officials investigated a coronavirus outbreak at Twin City Foods, a frozen vegetable processing plant, which delayed the county's efforts to move to Phase 2.

A total of 24 counties have now been approved to move to Phase 2:

Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Cowlitz, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Kittitas, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pacific, Pend Orielle, San Juan, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, and Whitman.

Clallam, Kitsap, and Klickitat counties are eligible to apply for a variance to move to Phase 2. The application from Clark County remains on pause due to an outbreak investigation.

Boeing could lay off more workers this week

Last month, Boeing said at least 16,000 employees could be laid off in total due to the coronavirus impact.

Boeing's union representatives confirm to KING 5 that the layoff warning notices will be coming out on Friday.

Of the 16,000, about 1,300 local members are taking a voluntary layoff.

The union plans to meet with Boeing on Thursday.

Boeing has seen a downturn in business that started with the grounding of its best-selling jet and has accelerated because of the coronavirus pandemic. The company reported a loss of $641 million in the first quarter. It earned $2.15 billion in the same period last year. Revenue fell 26%, to $16.91 billion.

The company began the year with about 161,000 employees.

Free COVID-19 testing at the Tacoma Dome

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will continue this week at the Tacoma Dome.

Testing will be available from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Fred Meyer and QFC partnered with the city of Tacoma to make the tests available.

To be tested, Tacoma-area residents must register in advance online or by calling 1-888-852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3). A virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be used to see if those seeking a test are eligible.

The drive-through testing site at the Tacoma Dome is capable of testing around 250 vehicles a day, according to a press release.

Click here for more information or to register.

Free face coverings offered in Everett

Everett Emergency Management is collecting and distributing free face coverings during the month of May.

Anyone needing a cloth face covering can visit Garfield Park in Everett Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to donate or pick up a face covering for themselves or their family for free.

Another face cover donation and distribution event is scheduled for May 29 at American Legion Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Donations are also being accepted at Volunteers of America, located at 1230 Broadway, during regular business hours.

Click here for more information.

Study: King County needs to do more with testing, tracing

A new study says a comprehensive system of testing, contact tracing and quarantines will be needed to avoid a burst of new COVID-19 infections before King County can ease social-distancing restrictions.

The Seattle Times reports the study from the Bellevue, Washington-based Institute for Disease Modeling says such measures could enable economic and social activity in the region to double from current levels, without a corresponding increase in infections.

But it says if King County can’t increase testing capacity, fails in its efforts to notify the close contacts of positive cases or can’t convince people to isolate if they’ve been exposed to the virus, new infections could sharply increase.

DOH: All Washington counties probably will not reopen on June 1



In a blog post, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) said all counties in the state will probably not be able to safely reopen stores, restaurants, and services when Gov. Jay Inslee’s current “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order expires on May 31.

The DOH said some counties continue to have large numbers of new COIVD-19 cases and will not be in a position to move onto to next phase of reopening.

“We will continue to open slowly and cautiously, making decisions that are driven by public health data and science,” the DOH said in the blog post.

