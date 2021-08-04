Washington outlines increasingly strict COVID-19 guidelines for schools as cases rise

The 2021 school year is right around the corner, and Washington students and teachers will be required to wear masks indoors.

WASHINGTON, USA — COVID-19 cases are back on the rise in Washington, prompting a new round of safety requirements in schools that include providing proof of vaccinations and masks requirements for all students and staff.

The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction has issued new rules that align with Governor Jay Inslee and the state Department of Health guideline's that were announced in late July.

According to the new school guidelines one of the most notable changes is that all staff and students must continue to wear face coverings or masks, regardless of vaccination status, while indoors.

Current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines say in most cases fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in public setting. That is unless you live in an area with high numbers of COVID-19 cases. Currently, that includes a majority of Washington counties.

If you live in one of those areas, they suggest considering to wear a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities that involves close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.

The new guidelines say schools should begin verifying student and staff vaccinations. A CDC vaccination card or a photo of a vaccine card with the name of person vaccinated, type of vaccine provided and date(s) administered, or a photo of the vaccination card will be accepted. They will also accept documentation of vaccination from a health care provider.

Being vaccinated or unvaccinated changes if a student must quarantine or have weekly screenings. Fully vaccinated students and staff, who do not have symptoms, do not have to quarantine when exposed to COVID-19. If they come in close contact with an infected person they will need to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 but will not need to isolate.

Screening testing should be offered to students who have not been fully vaccinated when community transmission is at moderate, substantial or high levels. Programs should test at least once per week, but should consider increasing the frequency of testing to twice per week if levels of community transmission are trending upward.

Per CDC guidance, fully vaccinated individuals do not need to participate in screening programs, but if symptomatic, should be evaluated and tested for COVID-19.

In Washington, the state Department of Health (DOH) is also concerned with an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Over the past four days, an average of 1,500 new cases has been reported each day.

Since July 30, 6,000 new cases have been reported. The positivity rate is also at 5.5%, which is up from 2% two months ago.

Last week, Washington saw a 20% increase in hospitalizations with more than 600 people affected. The DOH explained that more than 94% of cases in Washington for those over the age of 12 are people who have not been fully vaccinated.