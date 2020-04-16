KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little extended the statewide stay-at-home order through April 30 on Wednesday, adding that people traveling to Idaho are asked to quarantine themselves for two weeks after they arrive.

Many Washington residents have been flocking to North Idaho parks to enjoy time outside during social distancing. But that's not allowed under Gov. Little's amendments to the stay-at-home order.

"Coming over to go fishing is not an essential business, coming over to go hiking is not an essential business," said Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Lt. Stu Miller.

However, there is an exception to Gov. Little's self-quarantine rule: it doesn't apply to people who live in one state and work in another or people traveling to Idaho to provide essential services or get essential services.

But driving from Washington into North Idaho to enjoy Lake Coeur d'Alene isn't OK.

"We're not discouraging, obviously, travel into Idaho. But follow the rules if you do come into Idaho," Miller said.

How does the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office plan to enforce this section of the law? As the agency has said before, authorities are stressing education before a citation.

RELATED: 'Education before citation': Idaho law enforcement's response to stay-at-home order

"Our hope is that when we contact somebody and tell them that they're violating the order, they'll comply with that verbal warning and head home," Miller said.

Any potential citations would occur on a case-by-case basis.

KREM also asked Miller if authorities have plans to close to border or do border checks. His answer: absolutely not.

"We're not actively trying to find somebody that's violating the order," he added.

Since the governor extended the stay-home order, the sheriff's office says people have been phoning in asking Sheriff Ben Wolfinger to go against Gov. Little.

"Like the sheriff said, he doesn't have the authority to usurp the governor's authority or his order We've been getting a lot of calls on that today," Miller said. "It's like, 'Why can't you go and do your own thing, sheriff?' Well, by statute, the sheriff enforces the law."

The sheriff's office says they are considering making fliers to hand out to out-of-state visitors they see at trailheads or boat launches. But their goal is simply to inform people about the rule first and ask them to head home.

"We're not trying to be heavy-handed about this. That's the key message," Miller said. "We're hoping that people voluntarily comply, and it is in the interest of their safety."

RELATED: Some Idaho businesses can partially reopen during stay-at-home order

RELATED: Idaho governor extends coronavirus closures, stay-at-home order through end of April