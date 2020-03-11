'I've learned a lot through this process': Rep. Jenny Graham is recovering from COVID-19

The representative for Spokane County's District 6 said she was exposed to coronavirus during a hair appointment on Oct. 19.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Republican Representative Jenny Graham is recovering from COVID-19 after she said she was exposed to the virus during a hair appointment.

Graham told KREM 2 on Tuesday that she went to the appointment on Oct. 19 and her hair dresser called the next day with news that she had tested positive. Both Graham and her hair dresser wore masks and followed coronavirus safety protocols, she added.

“I’ve learned a lot through this process," Graham said during a phone call on Tuesday.

The representative for Spokane County's District 6 said she began experiencing coronavirus symptoms, including body aches and a headache, about three to four days after her exposure. She was also heard coughing during the phone call on Tuesday.

A rapid test for COVID-19 initially came back negative, Graham said. She was tested again several days later, when her symptoms began to worsen, and the result was positive.

She described her symptoms on Tuesday as those of a "bad cold" or "bad flu," adding that she did not lose her senses of taste and smell but experienced a few days where her lips and the inside of her mouth felt numb.

“Before I went through this, I didn’t really know what someone would go through with COVID," she said. "...Now that I’ve been through this, I have a bit better of an understanding.”

Graham said she has been quarantining at home since her hair dresser called to say she had tested positive and is the only one in her five-person household to have contracted the virus.

"I have family who are highly susceptible, so we’ve been...very careful," she said.

Graham has not had to seek care at a hospital, but said she was recently prescribed two medications during a doctor's visit. They include oseltamivir phosphate, which is more commonly known as Tamiflu, and an antibiotic frequently used to treat infections such as bronchitis and pneumonia.

“COVID is not going away. It’s here to stay at this point until we get some sort of a vaccine, which I hope is coming soon," Graham said.

Graham had previously expressed concerns about a vaccine being rushed without proper independent testing.

“One of the things I’d like to see is our medical professionals maybe come up with some sort of a checklist or something that people can do that might prevent this from being as bad or help them recover more quickly," Graham said on Tuesday.